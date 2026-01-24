Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. A glaze of ice is possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Maryland, call 511 for road information. In Virginia, call 511 for road information. &&