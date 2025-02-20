Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 29F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.