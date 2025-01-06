...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations between 6 and 12 inches and ice accumulations up to
one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset,
and Wicomico Counties.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 511 for road information.
&&