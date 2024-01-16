Weather Alert

...PATCHY BLACK ICE ON UNTREATED SURFACES... A markedly colder Arctic airmass has overspread the region, with temperatures currently in the upper teens to around 20 degrees. While the colder, drier air will dry up much of the leftover standing water from recent rains and snowmelt, some icy spots and black ice are likely through mid morning. Proceed with extra caution while outside. Motorists should drive slowly and allow for extra spacing between vehicles.