REHOBOTH, DE - After many years of proudly serving many communities, all Iron Hill locations are now permanently closed.
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant abruptly closed its remaining locations on Thursday, September 25th. The move comes on the heels of the company closing three of its Philadelphia-area restaurants only weeks ago.
Earlier this month, Iron Hill announced the closure of three locations, including its flagship brewpub in Newark, Delaware, which opened in 1996, as part of a "changing business landscape."
The unexpected move marks a sudden end for the regional brewpub chain, which had been a staple in the Mid-Atlantic dining scene for years. Despite the rapid closures, Iron Hill has not released a public statement explaining the decision, leaving customers and employees surprised and searching for answers.