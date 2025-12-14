...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft. For the Low Water
Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank
River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent
River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland
waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Monday. For the
Low Water Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EST
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 1 PM EST
Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels. Below normal water levels will
result in hazardous navigating conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.
&&