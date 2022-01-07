...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches.
Storm total snowfall of 2 to 3 inches expected, with the highest
amounts in Dorchester County. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Dorchester and Wicomico Counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please
call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go
to http://DriveNC.gov.
&&