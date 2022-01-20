...ICY CONDITIONS OVERNIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING...
Accumulating snow has ended across much of central and south
central Virginia and the Maryland eastern shore, but temperatures
are at or below freezing and will continue to fall into the 20s
overnight and through the Friday morning commute. Motorists will
need to be alert for slick spots and patches of black ice, especially
on untreated surfaces, and bridges and overpasses. Allow for
extra time to reach your destination and avoid sudden stops or
accelerations.