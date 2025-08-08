SALISBURY, MD - The city of Salisbury is set to begin roadwork on Carroll Street from US Route 13 to Circle Avenue starting Monday, August 18th.
Weather permitting, the redesign project is expected to be completed within five days, by Friday, August 22.
- 2 days of milling
- 2 days of paving
- Temporary striping each day to maintain traffic safety
- Final permanent striping on the last day
Flaggers will be on-site daily from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM to direct traffic and minimize delays. The West Vine Street and Locust at Waverly intersection will remain open throughout.
Earlier this summer, a delay prompted Mayor Randy Taylor to emphasize the importance of attention to detail. The contractor is now committed to completing the project on time, with a full overlay, repainting, and improved markings.
Once finished, Carroll Street will have two lanes each way, dedicated bike lanes separated from traffic, and upgraded pedestrian crossings for safety and accessibility.
The City is pleased to announce that these improvements will be completed prior to the Maryland Folk Festival, scheduled for September 19-21, in Downtown Salisbury.
The City of Salisbury appreciates the patience and understanding of residents and commuters during this important improvement.