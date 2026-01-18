...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM
EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester
River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to
Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound
and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&