DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have made several arrests following a narcotics investigation that began in June 2022 in the Ellendale and Greenwood areass. Police and officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration identified several residences and property lots in the Unity Lane area of Greenwood (informally known as “The Hole”) and the Metz Lane area of Ellendale that were actively involved in the distribution of narcotics. On Wednesday, officers executed a series of search warrants which resulted in the seizure of the following:
- Approximately 9.261 grams of heroin
- Approximately 727.49 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 5.8 grams of powder cocaine
- Approximately 1.9 pounds of marijuana
- Approximately $8,700 in suspected drug proceeds
- 3 handguns
- 1 muzzleloader
- 2 rifles, one of which was reported stolen out of Troop 2022
- Numerous rounds of ammunition
- Drug paraphernalia
Several people were taken into custody and charged with the following crimes:
Richard Boyd, 54, of Greenwood, DE:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Boyd was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $15,500 cash bond.
Alexander Marsh, 59, of Greenwood, DE:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Resisting Arrest
Marsh was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,000 secured bond.
Robert Reed, 54, of Greenwood, DE:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Solicitation Third Degree
Reed was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $8,000 secured bond.
Taquen Owens, 28, of Ellendale, DE:
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Solicitation Third Degree
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
Owens was issued a criminal summons and released from police custody.
On September 1, 2022, Jermaine Boyd, Jr., 31, of Dover, DE turned himself in to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following offenses:
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Solicitation Third Degree
Boyd, Jr. was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and released on his own recognizance. However, he was ultimately committed to Sussex Correctional Institution after a Violation of Probation warrant was issued by Probation & Parole.
On September 1, 2022, Jermain Boyd, Sr., 50, of Harrington, DE turned himself in to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following offenses:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 9 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Boyd, Sr. was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $70,500 secured bond.
The following individuals are currently wanted on charges stemming from this investigation:
Gary Williams, 32, of Ellendale, DE is wanted on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Resisting Arrest
Frank Lovett, 35, of Harrington, DE is wanted on the following charges:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of these wanted subjects, they are asked to contact the Kent County Drug Unit at 302-698-8452. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com