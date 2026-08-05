ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va.– Eastern Shore voters hit the polls Aug. 4 to elect party nominees for two congressional races.
Virginia's Department of Elections released unofficial results for both primary elections.
In the Democratic primary for U.S. House of Representatives District 2, voters elected a candidate to face incumbent Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans in the November general election:
- Elaine Luria: 32,884 votes, 80.42%
- S. "Dr. Nila" Devanath: 6,623 votes, 16.2%
- William "Bill" Fleming: 830 votes, 2.03%
- Patrick Mosolf: 552 votes, 1.35%
Former Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria is the projected winner, facing Rep. Kiggans in a rematch of the 2022 election, when Kiggans took the seat.
In the Republican Senate primary, voters elected a candidate to face three-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Warner:
- Bert Mizusawa: 122,056 votes, 51.47%
- David Williams: 68,561 votes, 28.91%
- Kim Farington: 46,501 votes, 19.61%
Retired Army Maj. Gen. Bert Mizusawa will face incumbent Sen. Warner, who has held the seat since 2009.
Accomack County saw a 10% voter turnout, with 2,635 out of 26,154 registered voters casting ballots, according to the Department of Elections.