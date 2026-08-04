ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Voters across Accomack County headed to the polls Tuesday as Virginia held its dual primary election, where voters could choose to cast either a Democratic or Republican ballot, but not both.
Unlike many states, Virginia has an open primary system, meaning voters do not register by political party. That gives voters the flexibility to choose which party's primary they want to participate in on Election Day.
Election officials reported turnout was noticeably higher than in previous primary elections.
Mark Evans, chief of the Greenbackville precinct, said participation exceeded expectations.
"Primary elections typically have, from my experience, a pretty low turnout. But this has been probably double or triple than my previous primary experience," Evans said.
Susan Myers said voting in every primary matters because it determines who will represent each party in November.
"It's important to vote in every primary election because that decides who will represent your party in the general," Myers said. "I'd like to see less hateful rhetoric on both sides. It just makes it difficult to get anything done."
Tuesday's primary will determine the Democratic and Republican nominees for the U.S. Senate race and Virginia's 2nd Congressional District contest.
Polls remain open until 7 p.m. Tuesday, giving eligible voters time to cast their ballots before voting concludes.