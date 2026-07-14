Virginia Primary

Virginia Primary Graphic

 MGN

VIRGINIA– The deadline to order mail-in ballots is approaching ahead of Virginia's primary election Aug. 4.

Voters can request mail-in ballots until July 24 through the Virginia Department of Elections' Citizen Portal.

In-person early voting started June 19 and continues through Aug. 1, with a list of polling places available on the Citizen Portal. 

Accomack County voters will elect a Democratic candidate to face incumbent U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans (R) in the race to represent Congressional District 2.

The following candidates have filed for the Democratic Congressional District 2 nomination:

  • Elaine Luria
  • S. "Dr. Nila" Devanath
  • Patrick Mosolf
  • William "Bill" Fleming

Voters will also elect one Republican nominee to face incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D) for a six-year term.

The following candidates have filed for the Republican Senate nomination:

  • Bert Mizusawa
  • Kim Farington
  • David Williams

Virginia's general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

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Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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