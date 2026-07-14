VIRGINIA– The deadline to order mail-in ballots is approaching ahead of Virginia's primary election Aug. 4.
Voters can request mail-in ballots until July 24 through the Virginia Department of Elections' Citizen Portal.
In-person early voting started June 19 and continues through Aug. 1, with a list of polling places available on the Citizen Portal.
Accomack County voters will elect a Democratic candidate to face incumbent U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans (R) in the race to represent Congressional District 2.
The following candidates have filed for the Democratic Congressional District 2 nomination:
- Elaine Luria
- S. "Dr. Nila" Devanath
- Patrick Mosolf
- William "Bill" Fleming
Voters will also elect one Republican nominee to face incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D) for a six-year term.
The following candidates have filed for the Republican Senate nomination:
- Bert Mizusawa
- Kim Farington
- David Williams
Virginia's general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.