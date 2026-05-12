DELAWARE– Voting is underway in school board elections across several First State districts, including three on Delmarva.
In the Caesar Rodney School District, candidates Anthony Cain, Andrea Ekwem, Dave Failing and Michael Marasco are vying for two at-large council seats for a term of four years.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 12 at the following locations:
- Allen Frear Elementary School
- W.B. Simpson Elementary School
- W. Reily Brown Elementary School
- Magnolia Middle School
In the Milford School District, Nik Dutta-Roy and Cynthia “Cindy” McKenzie campaigned for a District C school board seat.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 12 at the following locations:
- Benjamin Banneker Elementary School
- Evelyn I. Morris Early Childhood Center
- Lulu M. Ross Elementary School
- Milford High School
Delmar School District voters will elect two new four-year at-large council members from candidates Neil Baker, Shawn Brittingham, Jordan Johnson and Farrah Morelli.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 12 at Delmar High School and 3C USA Church.
Delaware's Department of Elections says voters must be First State residents at least 18 years of age living in the district where they cast their ballots, but voter registration is not required.