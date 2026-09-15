DOVER, Del. - Democratic challenger Tyeisha "Tye" Grier has defeated incumbent Rep. William J. Carson, Jr. in the race for Delaware House of Representatives for the 28th District.
As of 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, Delaware's Department of Elections reports that 100% of districts have been reported, with Grier earning 1,085 votes against Carson's 957 in the Democratic Primary.
The 28th District includes portions of Smyrna, Leipsic, Little Creek, and Dover.
Grier began her career as a combat medic in the United States Army. She has since served as Director of Partnerships at Network Delaware and is President of the Central Delaware NAACP and Co-Chair of the Political Action Committee for the Delaware NAACP State Conference.
Carson, a lifelong Smyrna resident, has served in the Delaware General Assembly since 2007.
With no Republican challenger in November, the primary victory ensures Grier will now assume Carson's seat.