MARYLAND - U.S. Representative Andy Harris has clinched a Maryland Primary victory in securing the Republican vote in the contest for Maryland’s First Congressional District.
On Tuesday night, the Associated Press projected Harris’ victory just before 9 p.m., short of an hour after polls closed.
Harris will now face Democratic challengers Blane H. Miller, III or Blessing T. Oluwadare in the contest for the Congressional seat later this year, depending on the outcome of tonight’s Democratic primary election. The First District includes all of Maryland's Eastern Shore.
Harris has served in the U.S. House of Representatives from Maryland’s First District since 2011.