DOVER, Del. - Joe "Dr. Joe" Arminio has defeated two other candidates in Tuesday's U.S. House of Representatives Republican Primary, setting the stage for a showdown against Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.) in November.
Arminio was declared the winner in Delaware's Sept. 15 Primary just before 9 p.m. with 7,521 votes. His opponents, John J. Whalen and Earl L. Cooper, trailed with 5,369 and 3,546 votes, respectively.
Whalen previously challenged McBride in 2024 as the Republican nominee for Delaware's lone U.S. House seat.