Portrait of Joe "Dr. Joe" Arminio

Courtesy of Dr. Joe for Congress

DOVER, Del. - Joe "Dr. Joe" Arminio has defeated two other candidates in Tuesday's U.S. House of Representatives Republican Primary, setting the stage for a showdown against Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.) in November.

Arminio was declared the winner in Delaware's Sept. 15 Primary just before 9 p.m. with 7,521 votes. His opponents, John J. Whalen and Earl L. Cooper, trailed with 5,369 and 3,546 votes, respectively.

Whalen previously challenged McBride in 2024 as the Republican nominee for Delaware's lone U.S. House seat. 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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