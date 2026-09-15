Former Chief Prosecutor Files to Run for Delaware AG

Kathy Jennings (Photo: Delaware State News)

DOVER, Del. - Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings has staved off two Democratic challengers on Tuesday night, ensuring she continues to the General Election in November, the AP has called.

Jennings, who has served in the role of Attorney General since 2019, secured 20,213 votes as of 8:20 p.m. when the race was called by the Associated Press. Her opponents, Dwayne Bensing and Patty Rickman, had 4,888 and 1,129 by the same time, according to the AP.

No Republicans initially filed to run for AG, and David Graham is now the declared Republican candidate to face Jennings in November.

This article has been updated to reflect that Jennings will face a Republican opponent in the General Election.

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Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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