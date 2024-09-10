DELAWARE - New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer has defeated current Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long in what has been a contentious primary race in the First State, according to the Associated Press. Unofficial poll results Tuesday night reflect a tight race between the two candidates with Meyer taking a slight but decisive lead throughout the evening.
As of 9:10 p.m., Meyer has 21,155 and Hall-Long has 15,846.
Meyer will now face Republican primary winner Mike Ramone in the 2024 General Election to replace outgoing Gov. John Carney, who has reached his two-term limit.