A graphic shows adults lined up behind a folding sign which reads "voter turnout"

Voter Turnout Graphic courtesy of MGN

 MGN

DELAWARE– First State voters made their voices heard in the Primary Election Sept. 15 with approximately 129,031 ballots cast, according to a statewide report.

As of 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 16, Delaware's Department of Elections reports 21.8% of 593,286 registered voters in the state participated through in-person, absentee and early voting.

Kent County saw the lowest overall turnout, with 20,360 of 98,679 registered voters, or 20.6%, casting ballots. Voter turnout averaged 18.9% across Kent County's eight districts. 

Sussex County saw a slightly higher turnout, with approximately 24.5% of those registered voting in the primary. Election officials report 40,040 of 163,468 registered voters participating, with an average turnout of 23.8% across ten districts.

Approximately 21.2% of New Castle County's 324,037 voters cast ballots, with 68,631 counted, according to of the Department of Elections. Reports show voter turnout averaged 20.8% across New Castle County's 25 districts. 

More information on Delaware's 2026 Primary Election, including results, can be found through WBOC's "Elections" tab.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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