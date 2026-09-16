DELAWARE– First State voters made their voices heard in the Primary Election Sept. 15 with approximately 129,031 ballots cast, according to a statewide report.
As of 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 16, Delaware's Department of Elections reports 21.8% of 593,286 registered voters in the state participated through in-person, absentee and early voting.
Kent County saw the lowest overall turnout, with 20,360 of 98,679 registered voters, or 20.6%, casting ballots. Voter turnout averaged 18.9% across Kent County's eight districts.
Sussex County saw a slightly higher turnout, with approximately 24.5% of those registered voting in the primary. Election officials report 40,040 of 163,468 registered voters participating, with an average turnout of 23.8% across ten districts.
Approximately 21.2% of New Castle County's 324,037 voters cast ballots, with 68,631 counted, according to of the Department of Elections. Reports show voter turnout averaged 20.8% across New Castle County's 25 districts.
More information on Delaware's 2026 Primary Election, including results, can be found through WBOC's "Elections" tab.