DELAWARE - Delaware State Senator Sarah McBride, D-Wilmington, has defeated challengers Earl Cooper and Elias Weir to become the Democratic nominee for Delaware's lone representative in U.S. Congress
As of 9 p.m., McBride has 25,338 votes. She's followed by Weir with 1,186 with and Cooper with 5,077.
A Wilmington native serving Delaware's State Senate District 1, McBride became the first openly transgender state senator in American history when she was elected in 2020. She will now face the winner of the Republican primary in November.