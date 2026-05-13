DELAWARE– The State's Department of Elections released unofficial results after voters hit the polls for school board elections across several First State districts May 12.
Three candidates filed in the Caesar Rodney School District's race for two at-large board seats, with the following results:
- Dave Failing: 399
- Michael Marasco: 389
- Andrea Ekwem: 304
- Anthony Cain: 257
Unofficial results show the following in the Delmar School District's race for two at-large seats:
- Neil Baker: 244
- Jordan Johnson: 227
- Shawn Brittingham: 169
In the Milford School District, Cindy McKenzie won a District C board seat with 378 votes over Nik Dutta-Roy's 36 votes. Scott Fitzgerald will fill the District D board seat and Sara Hale will fill an at-large seat after each ran unopposed.
The following candidates will fill seats in their respective districts after running unopposed:
- Cape Henlopen: Julie Derrick (District D) and Janis Hanwell (at-large)
- Lake Forest: Amber Rash and Betty Wyatt (at-large)
- Laurel: D. Brent Nichols and Zack Whaley (at-large)
- Seaford: Kimberly Hopkins and Marcus Wright (at-large)
- Smyrna: Robert Sebastiano and Jonathan Snow (at-large)
- Woodbridge: Timothy Banks and Rita Hovermale (at-large)
For more information on school board elections, visit elections.delaware.gov.