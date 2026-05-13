School Board Elections Generic
MGN

DELAWARE– The State's Department of Elections released unofficial results after voters hit the polls for school board elections across several First State districts May 12.

Three candidates filed in the Caesar Rodney School District's race for two at-large board seats, with the following results: 

  • Dave Failing: 399
  • Michael Marasco: 389
  • Andrea Ekwem: 304
  • Anthony Cain: 257

Unofficial results show the following in the Delmar School District's race for two at-large seats: 

  • Neil Baker: 244
  • Jordan Johnson: 227
  • Shawn Brittingham: 169

In the Milford School District, Cindy McKenzie won a District C board seat with 378 votes over Nik Dutta-Roy's 36 votes. Scott Fitzgerald will fill the District D board seat and Sara Hale will fill an at-large seat after each ran unopposed. 

The following candidates will fill seats in their respective districts after running unopposed:

  • Cape Henlopen: Julie Derrick (District D) and Janis Hanwell (at-large)
  • Lake Forest: Amber Rash and Betty Wyatt (at-large)
  • Laurel: D. Brent Nichols and Zack Whaley (at-large)
  • Seaford: Kimberly Hopkins and Marcus Wright (at-large)
  • Smyrna: Robert Sebastiano and Jonathan Snow (at-large)
  • Woodbridge: Timothy Banks and Rita Hovermale (at-large)

For more information on school board elections, visit elections.delaware.gov.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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