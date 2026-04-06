ANNAPOLIS, Md. - In December of 1783, Maryland witnessed a powerful and often overlooked moment in our nation’s history that helped define the future of American democracy.
George Washington is famous as the nation’s first president and a leading Founding Father. But before that, he led the fight for independence as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War.
On December 23, 1783, inside the historic Maryland State House in Annapolis, Washington stood before the Continental Congress and delivered a farewell address that would become one of the most significant acts in American history.
In that moment, Washington formally resigned his commission as commander-in-chief, voluntarily giving up power after leading the colonies to victory.
According to historical records from the Maryland State Archives, Washington’s speech was emotional. Witnesses described a visibly moved leader, at times struggling to maintain composure as he thanked Congress and reflected on the sacrifices of the war.
His resignation was more than symbolic.
At a time when many feared a military leader could seize control of the new nation, Washington’s decision to step aside reinforced a critical principle: civilian rule over the military.
That precedent would help shape the foundation of the United States government.
Today, that moment is memorialized inside the State House, where a statue depicts Washington during his farewell and captures the emotion and gravity of the occasion.
After stepping down, Washington returned to private life at Mount Vernon, a move that stunned many in Europe and across the young nation. Just six years later, he would be called back to public service, elected as the country’s first president in 1789.
For Maryland, the farewell address remains a proud piece of history and continues to echo through the nation’s democratic traditions.