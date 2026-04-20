HALLWOOD, Va. - There aren’t many remnants left of the once-thriving canning industry on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, but a group of buildings in Hallwood still stand as a reminder of that era.
Following the Civil War, many self-sufficient farming families moved toward more urban and industrial areas. That shift helped drive a growing demand for canned goods and helped turn canning into a booming national industry.
In Accomack County, the Taylor Packing Company was among those that thrived in the early 1900s. At its peak, Virginia’s canning industry was widespread. By 1919, there were 554 canning companies operating more than 600 independent factories across the state.
The Eastern Shore, including Accomack County, was especially well-positioned for that growth. The region had long been rooted in agriculture and maritime trade. Farm products and seafood were shipped through a network of ports and waterways that had developed over centuries.
By the 1800s, the Shore had become a major producer of crops like corn, wheat, and vegetables, along with seafood harvested from nearby bays and inlets. That combination of farming and transportation access helped fuel the rise of food processing industries like canning in the early 20th century.
While the number of canneries declined by the mid-20th century, their impact remains significant. The industry played a key role in the industrialization of agriculture on the Eastern Shore and helped connect local farms to national markets and shaped the region’s economy.
Today, the remaining buildings in Hallwood serve as a rare glimpse into that chapter of Accomack County’s history and stand as a reminder of a time when the Shore helped feed a growing nation.