This is the fourth, live-action incarnation of the DC Comics character. It's the third in terms of theatrical depictions. The first was Helen Slater in the 1984 film of the same name. The second was Sasha Calle in The Flash (2023), the version in the Zack Snyder universe. In between, there was the TV series, Supergirl (2015), starring Melissa Benoist, in the so-called Greg Berlanti universe. This version is in the new James Gunn and Peter Safran universe, following Superman (2025), starring David Corenswet. What sets this apart from those previous incarnations is the story. The majority of the 1984 film, the 2015 television program, and even the 2023 feature, was set on Earth. This film, directed by Craig Gillespie (Cruella and I, Tonya), and written by Ana Nogueira, adapting a 2021 comic book series, is set almost entirely in outer space or on alien planets. As it plays out, the genre of this film feels like a western. Gillespie's feature here is basically a space western.
It comes only a month after another space western, that of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026), which was an adaptation of the TV series, The Mandalorian (2019). This film does what The Mandalorian and Grogu does but in a way that felt a little more personal. The Mandalorian and Grogu is about a solo warrior or a singular person who is a bit anti-social that has to take on a younger person or a child, as they go on adventures, even deadly ones. The older one might even be protecting the child from literal violence or some bad guy, while also allowing for that child to engage in violence or the action in order to help the child to avenge some wrong. A lot of people point to Lone Wolf and Cub (1970), the manga that is an archetype, having inspired a lot of similar stories. Yet, that archetype goes back to westerns, such as Shane (1953) or True Grit (1969).
Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon and Upright) stars as Kara Zor-El, a survivor of the planet Krypton, which was destroyed 23 years ago. Her parents escaped while she was in utero. She was raised in Argo City, which was essentially a refugee colony, but her father sent her to Earth in order to protect her from an illness that was killing people in Argo City. She was sent to Earth to be with her cousin Kal-El, aka Clark Kent, aka Superman, the most powerful man on that planet with powers of flight, strength, laser eyes, and healing. He gets those powers because Earth has a yellow sun. When Kara is exposed to that same yellow sun, she gets those same powers.
When she left Argo City, she had a dog with her that also gets the same powers. It's the only thing left of her home that she has. Unlike Superman, she has memories of her parents and of her biological family. Superman came to Earth as a baby, so he doesn't have the same connection. As such, she has more trouble letting go and moving on. In fact, she would prefer not to be on Earth. She spends most of her time traveling through space and hanging out on other planets. She especially likes spending time on planets with red stars. Krypton had a red star, so being on planets like Krypton makes her feel like she's home. She doesn't have her powers, but she can still fight and defend herself really well on red star planets.
Eve Ridley (The Witcher and 3 Body Problem) co-stars as Ruthye, the daughter of a weapons-maker. She lives on a red star planet, a planet where Kara likes to visit. One night, the family of Ruthye is murdered by a guy wanting weapons, a guy who is clearly a psychopath. Ruthye decides to take a sword made by her father and use it to kill this psychopath. She's out for revenge and she enlists Kara to help her. Kara doesn't want to help, so Ruthye basically has to stalk her.
Matthias Schoenaerts (Rust and Bone and Bullhead) also co-stars as Krem, the aforementioned psychopath. He's a space pirate. He goes around stealing from others. He has super strength, so he's mostly able to get people to do what he wants. He's also gotten into stealing literal people, particularly young girls. He's a human trafficker. When he crosses paths with Kara, he steals from her and does something that truly offends her, which causes her to go after him. She doesn't have her powers when she meets him, so he's able to escape, thus prompting her 3-day journey to find him.
Krem is a run-of-the-mill psycho. This film doesn't take the time to develop him as a character, as Gunn did for Lex Luthor in Superman. Why is he a pirate? Why does he have powers? What is truly motivating him when it comes to kidnapping girls? Krem's motivations aren't needed to enjoy this film, but it would've helped to invest more in this story. This film is mostly an action flick where we watch Kara kick butt. She does so while drunk, while hungover, and in general, in a laissez-faire way that's rather entertaining. Her attitude and personality contrast with Superman in that she doesn't have the same morals about killing, which might make her scenes more brutal. The film tries to comment about that in a way that doesn't necessarily work.
Jason Momoa (Dune and Aquaman) rounds out the cast as Lobo, a mercenary who is looking for someone who is connected to Krem, so he ends up going along with Kara and Ruthye, but not really. He's a super strong, biker boy who's probably a bit of a psychopath too. Yet, he apparently is there only to be snarky and not much else. The film doesn't give him any character development at all. While this film might do a better job of the Lone Wolf and Cub dynamic, most super-hero films live or die by their villains or antagonists. This one mostly fails in that regard.
Rated PG-13 for strong violence, action, language, and smoking.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 47 mins.
In theaters.