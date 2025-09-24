SALISBURY, MD - About 2,500 cyclists are taking part in the 37th Sea Gull Century ride at Salisbury University.
Cyclists start rolling onto campus Friday, September 26th, for a welcome reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maggs Physical Activities Center.
Then on Saturday, September 27th, the ride kicks off in three waves between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. near SU’s Wayne Street parking garage.
Riders are expected to cross the finish line near The Square, mostly between 1 and 3 p.m. rain or shine.
The ride features three routes: A 100-mile route takes cyclists to Assateague Island and back. A 100-kilometer (63-mile) route runs to Snow Hill before returning to SU. A new 40-mile route takes riders to Princess Anne and back. The Century’s annual economic impact previously has been estimated at more than $4 million.
Please note that parking on and around campus will be extremely limited.