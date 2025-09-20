Henry Hotel Mural Ribbon Cutting

OCEAN CITY, MD - A new mural honoring a vital piece of Ocean City’s history is about to be unveiled.
The ribbon cutting for the new Henry Hotel Mural will take place on Tuesday, September 30th at 11 a.m. at 101 S. Division St, Ocean City, MD 21842.
The mural honors the legacy of the Henry Hotel, Pearl Bonner, and the African American community that played a key role in shaping Ocean City’s development as a resort town.
The event is hosted by the Beach to Bay Heritage Area, the Henry Hotel Foundation, and the Town of Ocean City.
- 11:00 a.m. Introduction: Lisa Challenger, Executive Director, Beach to Bay Heritage Area
- 11:10 a.m. Remarks from the Henry Heritage Hotel Foundation: Nancy Howard, President, Henry Hotel Foundation
- 11:25 a.m. Recognition Of Artist: Jay Coleman, Muralist
- 11:35 a.m. Closing Remarks