SUSSEX, DEL. - Humane Animal Partners will offer 15-minute express vet appointments on Wednesday, August 27th.
This event will be held at the Rehoboth Beach location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are required. To reserve your spot, call (302) 200-7159.
These express appointments are designed for healthy pets seeking an annual exam:
- - Express exam • $30
- - Rabies vaccine • $25
- - Distemper vaccine • $25
- - Bordetella vaccine (dogs only) • $25
- - Leptospirosis vaccine (dogs only) • $25
- - Lepto/Distemper combo vaccine (dogs only) • $30
- - Canine Influenza vaccine (dogs only) • $40
- - Microchipping • $25
- - FIV/FeLV test (cats only) • $30
- - Heartworm test (dogs only) • $35*
- - Flea/tick preventatives (cost varies by size of pet) • $25-$65
- - Heartworm preventatives (cost varies by size of pet) • $28-$45*
*A heartworm test is required if purchasing preventatives.
Due to the brief nature of these appointments, the veterinarian cannot diagnose, treat medical conditions, or examine sick animals. If any concerns are identified during the exam, the veterinarian will advise the pet owner to follow up with their primary veterinarian for further care.