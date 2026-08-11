ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, M.d - Repairs are scheduled soon to renovate the dunes at Assateague State Park.
The park was approved $1.3 million, and will be a multi-year project.
Repairing the fence barrier, restoring native beach vegetation, and maintaining safe beach access are all taking place during the project.
The last time the park had renovations to the dunes was in 2019.
Park Manager Angela Baldwin says the grass on the dunes is essential for the dune structure.
"Having vegetation grow in the dunes is one of the most important pieces," she says. "Because the roots of the vegetation keep the sand stabilized, give it something to hold on to, and that helps it to stay in place when things like the tide gets really high or we have storms come and affect the island."
Work is set to begin in November, with hopes to be finished by late 2029.