Deadly Crash Generic

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge on Tuesday that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman.

According to investigators, the crash happened at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 11. Police say a Ford Explorer was driving south on Church Creek Road approaching a left-hand curve when it lost control for unknown reasons. The car then drove off the roadway and overturned.

The driver, 18-year-old Alivea Todd, of Cambridge, died at the scene. 

MSP says lanes were closed for about two hours. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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