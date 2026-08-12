CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge on Tuesday that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman.
According to investigators, the crash happened at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 11. Police say a Ford Explorer was driving south on Church Creek Road approaching a left-hand curve when it lost control for unknown reasons. The car then drove off the roadway and overturned.
The driver, 18-year-old Alivea Todd, of Cambridge, died at the scene.
MSP says lanes were closed for about two hours. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.