POCOMOKE CITY, Md.– Preliminary work is underway on a road work project expected to last the rest of the year.
The $451,616 project aims to improve safety at the intersection of US 13 (Ocean Highway) and MD 336 (Stockton Road), according to Maryland's Department of Transportation.
MDOT says crews will replace existing signals with a full traffic light, updated signage and new pavement markings.
Officials say the project also includes LED "Red Signal Ahead" signs to alert drivers to the change.
Crews will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, with work expected to be complete by the end of 2026, according to MDOT.
Both roads will remain open for the duration of the project, with single lane closures in effect. Officials say drivers should expect minor delays and exercise increased caution during work hours.