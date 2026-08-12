QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md.– County leaders are considering how a multi-sport tourism complex could impact the local economy.
Commissioners awarded a $45,000 contract to Kemper Sports for a feasibility study and market analysis during their Aug. 11 meeting.
Department of Economic & Tourism Development Director Heather Tinelli says the study will look to develop a 10-year sports tourism growth forecast and annual profit estimates, in addition to determining details of cost, construction and a potential location.
An initial request from the County seeking firms to conduct the study outlines the following desired features for the complex:
- Six to ten lighted multi-purpose soccer/lacrosse fields
- Four to eight lighted baseball/softball fields
- 3,000-seat baseball stadium
- Mountain bike skills park and pump track
- Restrooms, concession stands and seating
- Fan-friendly social gathering space with unique outfield characteristics
Officials did not specify a timeline of when the feasibility study could be completed or what the next steps could be for a potential sports complex in Queen Anne's County.
This story was corrected to reflect the correct amount of the feasibility study grant. WBOC previously reported in error that the study would cost $45 million.