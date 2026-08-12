Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From noon Sunday to 6 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&