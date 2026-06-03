Death Investigation

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating the death of a man in Delaware Seashore State Park on Tuesday.

Information is currently limited, but DSP says police were called to the South Indian River Inlet Beach on May 2 just before midnight on reports of a person laying face down on the beach. Authorities arrived to find an unresponsive 63-year-old man.

 

Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene, according to police. The victim has been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science to determine the cause of death. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

DSP says the investigation remains active but does not appear to be suspicious. 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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