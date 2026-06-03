BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating the death of a man in Delaware Seashore State Park on Tuesday.
Information is currently limited, but DSP says police were called to the South Indian River Inlet Beach on May 2 just before midnight on reports of a person laying face down on the beach. Authorities arrived to find an unresponsive 63-year-old man.
Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene, according to police. The victim has been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science to determine the cause of death. The man’s identity has not yet been released.
DSP says the investigation remains active but does not appear to be suspicious.