CAMBRIDGE, MD - Governor Wes Moore has signed a series of new laws designed to aid law enforcement by introducing new charges for juveniles, specifically targeting ages 10 to 12. The changes address concerns raised by law enforcement officials, including Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd, regarding the limitations of the previous juvenile reform act in dealing with crimes like car theft.
“Last year, we had a ton of issues with vehicle thefts involving children under the age of 13, which created a huge problem for us because we were not able to charge them at that time,” Chief Todd said.
Under the new laws, juveniles aged 10 to 12 will now face charges for car theft, illegal gun possession, animal abuse, and sexual assault. Chief Todd believes these measures are a step in the right direction.
“I think it can help the police do their job much more efficiently,” Todd said. “We’ll be able to hold some of these consequences over the heads of these juveniles and get them into juvenile services and possibly the courts.”
Cambridge Police Chief Todd says while these new laws are by no means perfect, he welcome these changes. However, district politicians in Annapolis are calling for further action.
“The overwhelming issue is what is going on in the streets—the repeat violent offenders, the stolen firearms, some of the heinous crimes. Those are really the things that did not get touched,” said Maryland State Senator Johnny Mautz.
Maryland State Delegate Tom Hutchinson expressed similar concerns, noting that auto theft, a significant problem in Cambridge and throughout the district, was not adequately addressed.
“They changed auto theft from a crime of violence to one requiring diversionary programs, but my concern is that we don’t have enough diversionary programs here on the Shore,” Hutchinson said.
In addition to the new charges, the laws will extend probation periods for juveniles. These new juvenile justice laws are set to take effect on Nov. 1.