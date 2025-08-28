Andrew Phillips

Photographer/Editor
Andrew joined WBOC as a photographer and editor in June of 2025. Born locally in Salisbury, Maryland, Andrew attended Salisbury University and graduated in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Media Production. During his time, he produced, edited, and directed various single and multi-camera productions, such as broadcasts, short films, and student events.
In his free time, he likes to lift weights, read, watch movies, write, make short films, take care of stray animals, and build computers.