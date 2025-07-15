Video Journalist
Anthony Evangelista is from Eastchester, N.Y., and graduated from High Point University with a degree in Sports Media in 2025. During his time at HPU, Anthony wore many hats in the School of Communication and athletics, including winning the Bob Ryan Sports Reporter of the Year award in his final semester.
Anthony joined the WBOC team in July 2025 and is excited to be a part of the Delmarva community. A big New York sports fan, Anthony roots for the Jets, Mets and Knicks. When he’s not in the newsroom, Anthony can be found eating pasta, listening to music or discovering new food spots in the area (recommendations welcome)!
You can contact Anthony at aevangelista@wboc.com with leads, story ideas and information.