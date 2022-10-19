Producer
Colby Moore is excited to join the WBOC team as a news producer.
Colby graduated as a first-generation college student from Towson University in Maryland in 2022, where he studied electronic media and film.
He was born and raised in Dorchester County, Maryland.
Colby has always had a passion for media, television, and film. In college, he took various classes ranging from multi-camera production to script writing. After watching WBOC as his local news station for years, Colby has returned home to work at Delmarva's news leader.
Colby enjoys watching movies, playing video games, reading comic books, and listening to podcasts. He is motivated to serve his community through his work as a news producer.