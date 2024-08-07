Broadcast Journalist
David Scott is an Emmy Award-winning anchor, who brings more than 35 years of experience to Delmarva. He began his career in Alaska, then moved to the East Coast, working at WFMZ in Allentown. That's where he met his wife, Christine, who will be an English Language Arts teacher at Snow Hill Middle School. They plan to live in Berlin, with their two youngest children, Gia and Dominic.
David's career has taken him many places. He anchored extended coverage in Louisville, Kentucky during protests over the police shooting death of Brianna Taylor. David also was on the desk when a devastating tornado hit a town near Wichita, where he most recently worked. While his career has taken him across much of the country, David and his family couldn't be more excited to be in Delmarva. They, for years, have wanted to live on the East Coast, which they consider home. Most of his wife's family is in the Philadelphia area, and their oldest daughter is an attorney there. David loves how television news gives him the chance to serve the community. During his career, he's tried to help viewers by focusing on consumer issues and by bringing them the latest breakthrough cancer treatments.
"It's so incredible knowing that my reporting has helped to change lives, and even save lives," David says..
David also has been very involved in the communities he's served, working with a number of charity organizations. He's looking forward to doing the same on Delmarva, which he plans to call home for many years.