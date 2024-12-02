Video Journalist
Grace Harman is thrilled to start her career with WBOC! Her innate curiosity propelled her from a small town outside of Reading, Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C., where she earned a Broadcast Journalism Degree from American University.
During her time in the nation’s capital, Grace interned at international, national and local news organizations. She reported for two student media groups and worked as a creative strategist for American University’s in-house communication agency.
In her free time, Grace is an avid reader, an experimental cook and an aspiring knitter. She is passionate about traveling and spending time outdoors.
Grace is honored and excited to serve the Delmarva community through impactful storytelling!
Have a news tip? Feel free to send it to gharman@wboc.com!