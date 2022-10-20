Broadcast/Video Journalist
Hunter Landon joined the WBOC News team in June of 2021 as a reporter based out of the Mid-Shore bureau in Cambridge.
Hunter enters the TV world with years of experience in radio. Previously, he served as News Director and Chief Anchor for Adams Radio Group in Salisbury, including OC104 and 93.5 The Beach. There, he spearheaded daily and breaking news coverage. Prior to that, he was a Reporter and Anchor for 92.7 WGMD, the News/Talk station in Rehoboth.
Hunter has known he was passionate for broadcasting and journalism from a young age. While other kids his age were watching cartoons, 8-year-old Hunter was watching WBOC's local news. By the age of 10, he was anchoring his own homemade newscasts from his childhood bedroom.
At just 12 years of age, Hunter visited the WBOC NewsPlex and met his then-idol, now-colleague Steve Hammond.
Hunter is a Delmarva native, born in Easton and raised just outside of Cambridge. He attended Salisbury University and Chesapeake College.
When he's not in the newsroom or out on a story, Hunter loves relaxing with friends and family and visiting every facet of the Delmarva Peninsula.
If you have a story idea, don't hesitate to email him at hlandon@wboc.com or give him a call at 443-366-2764.