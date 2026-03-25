Photographer/Editor
Jack Weiler is a Penn State University graduate with a degree in Telecommunications and Media Industries. He gained hands-on experience in studio and control room operations with Penn State Network Television (PSNtv), contributing to live productions and serving as a floor manager.
Outside of the studio, Jack enjoys staying active, following sports, and spending time at the beach, especially in Delaware. He’s excited to begin his career with WBOC and looks forward to connecting with and serving the Delmarva community.