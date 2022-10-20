Meteorologist
John Conway joined the WBOC team in spring 2022.
He holds degrees in Chinese language and history from Saint Olaf College and meteorology from Western Connecticut State University.
John began his career in weathercasting in Rapid City, South Dakota, where he got his first exposure to large severe thunderstorms that generated large hail.
He then went on to the severe weather proving grounds of central Mississippi, where he cut his teeth in severe weather forecasting and weathercasting. Over a three year stint, he helped forecast and cover the Easter Sunday tornado outbreak in 2020, and the tornado outbreak one week later. These outbreaks produced dozens of tornadoes, including several EF-3 and EF-4 tornadoes. One EF-4 tornado, which he covered live from Covington County, Mississippi, was the third-largest tornado in recorded United States history.
In Mississippi, John also got experience in tropical forecasting and weathercasting, tracking numerous tropical systems in 2020 and 2021, and covering both in-studio and live from the field Hurricane "Barry," Tropical Storm "Cristobal," as well as Hurricanes "Sally," "Delta," "Zeta," and many more.
Winter weather was also no stranger to Mississippi, as John helped cover and provide important information to the folks of Central Mississippi during the 2021 Valentine's Day sequence of ice storms, which brought a paralyzing ice glaze and temperatures in the teens to the region for a week. Jackson, the capital city of Mississippi, had no running water for a month due to damage to the water system.
John is pleased to bring his experience in many varieties of weather to Delmarva to keep folks informed.