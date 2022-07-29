Video Journalist
Kirstyn Clark was born and raised in Cary, N.C. She's the daughter of Jonathan and Amelia Clark, and the younger sister of Jonathan Clark II. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she double majored and earned a bachelor of arts in media and journalism and psychology. During her time there, Kirstyn worked as a student reporter and anchor for the school's sports and news broadcast shows, and interned for Inside Carolina as a Video Production Intern. Kirstyn is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
When she's not covering the news, Kirstyn enjoys exploring Delmarva, exercising outdoors, reading a good book on the beach, or watching a new TV series or movie.
Have a story idea? Send it to kclark@wboc.com.