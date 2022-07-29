Video Journalist
Kyle Orens is from Frederick, Md., and graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2022 with a degree in broadcast journalism. While at UofSC, Kyle found a love for reporting because of the everyday excitement and opportunities to talk with people from all walks of life.
WBOC is Kyle's first job out of college, and he is very excited to be a part of the Delmarva community. He is also a huge fan of sports, specifically baseball, football, and hockey, and his favorite teams are the Baltimore Orioles, Carolina Panthers, and the Washington Capitals. When Kyle isn't working, he enjoys spending time at the beach, going on hikes with his dog Bridger, and spending time outdoors with friends and family.
If you have any story ideas, email Kyle at korens@wboc.com.