Video Journalist
Kyra Ceryanek is originally from Princeton, Massachusetts, a small town about an hour outside of Boston.
She earned her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. During her time at Syracuse, Kyra spent a summer reporting on Capitol Hill for Rhode Island's WPRI, where she gained experience bringing national issues home to local audiences.
Kyra is also a graduate of The College of the Holy Cross, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Political Science. As an undergraduate, she worked as a news assistant for Spectrum News 1 in Worcester, Massachusetts, writing and publishing digital stories on everything from community issues to bills moving through the state legislature.
She joined the WBOC team in May 2026 as the station's Mid-Shore reporter and is eager to earn the trust of the people of Delmarva.
When she's not working, Kyra loves to run, hike, and spend time exploring her new home on the shore.
Have a story idea? Reach Kyra at kceryanek@drapermedia.com.