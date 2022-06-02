Video Journalist
Lauren Miller was born and raised in Baltimore. However, she visited her extended family in Cambridge, Md., any chance she got. She moved to Salisbury, Md., in 2018 as an incoming student at Salisbury University. She she is now an alumnus of the college with her bachelor of arts degree in communications: media production and minor in conflict analysis and dispute resolution.
During her time at Salisbury University, Lauren worked as an intern at WMDT where she shadowed the reporters, producers, and anchor. Lauren joined the WBOC News team in May of 2022, as the Mid-Shore reporter based in Dorchester County.
Lauren knew she wanted to work as a reporter when one of her professors invited a local TV news reporter to talk about her successes and learning experiences on how she got to where she is today. Lauren idolized this reporter and used every piece of advice to land her dream job. Lauren has gotten to know the Delmarva area as a kid, student, and frequent Ocean City tourist, but she says she is excited to get to better know the faces and businesses that make this community so welcoming and lively.
When Lauren isn't in the news room or chasing the next story, you might see her snowboarding in Pennsylvania or enjoying a hike with her golden retriever, Sutton.
If you have a story ideas for Lauren, feel free to email her at lmiller@wboc.com.