Matt Rosenberg

Matt brings more than 25 years of broadcast experience to Delmarva. During his broadcasting career, Matt has worked in nearly a dozen newsrooms across the country as producer, special projects producer, field producer, EP, and AND. He was also a central part of building an inception newsroom in Reno, and fathering several new news shows in Fresno.
Matt is a graduate of Rutgers University of New Jersey, with a bachelor's degree in political science and minor in psychology. He started his career at a cable-access station in Summit, N.J., doing everything from assistant bottle-washer to director/producer, to general manager.
In his spare time, Matt enjoys movies, money (the stock market), and exploring his newly adopted community.
Matt currently lives in Salisbury with his succulent, Kaitlin, and his beloved 25-year-old Ford Ranger.
Email Matt at mrosenberg@wboc.com.