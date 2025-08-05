Video Journalist
Michael Dane is a video journalist and weather presenter with WBOC.
Michael is originally from Watertown, Connecticut, and recently graduated in December 2024 from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. with a B.A. in Politics and Media and Communication studies and a Theology minor.
During his time in the nation’s capital, Michael worked as a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Media and completed three media-related internships – two with Fox News Media and one with DC News Now (WDVM-TV). He also served on the executive board of The Cardinal Broadcasting Company, a broadcast journalism club at Catholic University.
During his free time, Michael enjoys spending time with his family and friends, going on outdoor runs, and occasionally playing video games and watching movies.
Michael joined the WBOC team in August 2025 and is eager to report on valuable stories that impact the Delmarva Peninsula.
Reach out to Michael at mdane@wboc.com with story ideas or leads.